Detained ‘French Man’ Files Counter-Complaint Over Songkran Assault in Phuket

PHUKET — A French national of North African origin detained in Phuket for an assault during Songkran celebrations on April 12 has filed a counter-complaint, asserting that the Thai victim was the one who initiated the conflict, in a case that has ignited debate over police conduct and the treatment of locals versus foreigners.

Three French Men Arrested in Phuket for Attack on Thai Man During Songkran

The incident occurred outside Marine Plaza in Patong and left 38-year-old Weerasak Madlee critically injured. The Frenchman was arrested after footage of the altercation emerged on social media, prompting swift action by authorities. However, the case has since taken a complicated turn, with both sides now trading accusations and police reviewing closed-circuit television footage to determine who threw the first punch.

Weerasak’s wife has been vocal about her concerns, taking to social media to express frustration over what she perceives as inaction by authorities and a systemic bias favoring foreigners in such incidents. In a post on the Facebook page “โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต,” she criticized the apparent disparity in police response times and urgency. “If the victims are foreigners, suspects are arrested quickly,” she wrote. “It is heartbreaking to be abused in your own country.” Her post quickly drew widespread attention, with many commenters expressing sympathy for the family and demanding a fair investigation.

According to initial reports, the confrontation began when Weerasak objected to joining a water fight, a common and generally lighthearted activity during Songkran. The refusal apparently led to a heated exchange, which escalated into a physical attack involving water guns. Weerasak suffered serious injuries and required hospitalization. Responding to the social media evidence that circulated widely, authorities arrested the French national and charged him with physical assault under Section 295 of the Criminal Law.

Ben voyons: 7 "French Arabic" dont 2 noms bien de chez nous, "Bouboune et Heraoui Abdelkrim" sèment le chaos sur Phuket! Quel rayonnement !!! On devrait les déchoir de la nationalité française et le faire savoir.

https://t.co/BrG8CvEsc5 — Olivier Bardon 🇫🇷🌿 R! (@Bardon15186794) April 19, 2026

In a twist to the narrative, the accused Frenchman has filed a counter-complaint, claiming that Weerasak threw the first punch. He has submitted his version of events to police, and investigators are now reviewing initial CCTV footage to determine the precise sequence of events. While the footage does show an altercation, it remains unclear who initiated the violence, and authorities have stated that a thorough review is necessary before any conclusions can be drawn.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions among local residents. Some have backed Weerasak, suggesting that his response may have been provoked by the Frenchman’s actions, while others have called for patience until the investigation is complete. Patong police have stated that they are actively investigating the case to ensure impartiality and that both parties will face legal scrutiny as the investigation progresses.

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The case has also reignited broader concerns about the treatment of Thai nationals in disputes with foreign tourists, a sensitive issue in a province where tourism is the economic lifeblood but where locals sometimes feel that justice is unevenly applied. For Weerasak, still recovering from his injuries, and for his wife, watching from the sidelines, the hope is that the truth will emerge from the CCTV footage and that the law will treat both men equally, regardless of nationality. For the Frenchman, now facing assault charges while also claiming self-defence, the outcome remains uncertain. As the investigation continues, Patong police have urged the public to refrain from speculation and to allow the legal process to run its course.

-Thailand News (TN)