PHUKET: A 67-year-old female Chinese tourist is in a coma at Vachira Phuket Hospital after being pulled unconscious from the swimming pool of a hotel in Mai Khao yesterday evening.

At 7:17pm yesterday (Jan 24), Lt Col Sarit Butnongsang of the Tha Chatchai Police was informed of an incident where a Chinese woman had to be pulled unconscious from a hotel swimming pool in Mai Khao at the north of the island.

Eakkapop Thongtub