Apple rumored to be working on iPhone with stylus for 2019 launch

PanARMENIAN.Net – Apple engineers have reportedly been working on an iPhone that would come with a stylus, which could launch in 2019 or later if it comes to fruition, AppleInsider reports.

The company is in talks with a pair of stylus makers for a potential partnership, according to one of several sources on the matter for Korean publication The Investor. Other sources claimed that Apple would likely go with an supercapacitor stylus instead of an EMR (electro-magnetic resonance) model, and may actually need a dramatic upgrade of its A-series processors to handle planned handwriting support.

“Apple had to compromise on some touch performance of the latest iPhone X largely due to the less advanced chipset,” one person said.

