‘iPhone 8’ phones will cost $999, $1,099 and $1199: leak

PanARMENIAN.Net – One of the more visible sources of “iPhone 8” rumors has chimed in on the price of the device, claiming that a 64-gigabyte configuration will cost $999 —with the rumored 512-gigabyte version retailing for $1,199, AppleInsider says.

Benjamin Geskin posted a Tweet on Monday, September 4 morning containing his guesses on the “iPhone 8” pricing. Citing a friend of a friend who works at Apple as his source, Geskin has pegged the devices at $999 for 64 gigabytes, $1,099 for 256 gigabytes, and $1,199 for 512 gigabytes.

Geskin’s claims aren’t the first to declare a $999 price for the device. Reports started circulating in the very early days of rumors about the “iPhone 8” suggesting a $999 price, with some accounts suggesting that it might hit $1200. More recently, discussions have centered around the $999 price point again.

