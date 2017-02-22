iPhone 8 to feature “revolutionary” 3D-sensing front camera – report

PanARMENIAN.Net – Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 is going to feature a major upgrade to the front camera, according to Apple analyst KGI Ming-Chi Kuo. A report published on Tuesday, February 21 says that the OLED iPhone will include a ‘revolutionary’ front camera and Infrared module that can sense the 3D space in front of it, 9to5Mac reports.

The analyst says the new components will be able to merge the depth information with the 2D images from the front camera for applications including face recognition, iris recognition, and 3D selfies.

The analyst says the advanced 3D front camera system could be used in new innovative games that can accurately replace a character’s head with that of the user. The combination of front camera and 3D sensor would allow the iPhone to generate a 3D selfie which could be used in augmented reality.

Full story: panarmenian.net