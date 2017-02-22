Wednesday, February 22, 2017
PM says will not lift Section 44 order on search for Wat Phra Dhammakaya abbot

The Chedi of Wat Phra Dhammakaya at night
BANGKOK, 22 February 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has said that he will not yet lift his executive order under Section 44 of the provisional constitution in securing the compound of Wat Phra Dhammakaya.

Gen Prayut said his administration will meet with the National Office of Buddhism and the Sangha Supreme Council to discuss the possibility of making Wat Phra Dhammakaya a public monastery like other temples, adding that officials will prosecute suspected monks on an individual basis. The Prime Minister also affirmed that the executive order will not be lifted until said otherwise.

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

