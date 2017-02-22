Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Six local officials axed for defying NCPO order

Six local officials axed for defying NCPO order

UFO Memorial Hall, at Wat Dhammakaya in Rangsit
TN Bangkok 0

Six local administration officials in Pathum Thani province were on Wednesday abruptly transferred to work at the Local Administration College in Thanya Buri district for allegedly defying the NCPO order declaring Wat Dhammakaya a “controlled zone”.

Pathum Thani governor Surachai Khan-asa signed the transfer order with immediate effect on Sunday after the six local administration officials were summoned to report themselves to him on Wednesday morning.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Bangkok Airport Bus Crash Kills One, Injures 30

Bangkok motorcycle gang stage accidents in order to extort damage costs

Floodwater spreading into inner Bangkok

Leave a Reply