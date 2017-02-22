Six local officials axed for defying NCPO order

Six local administration officials in Pathum Thani province were on Wednesday abruptly transferred to work at the Local Administration College in Thanya Buri district for allegedly defying the NCPO order declaring Wat Dhammakaya a “controlled zone”.

Pathum Thani governor Surachai Khan-asa signed the transfer order with immediate effect on Sunday after the six local administration officials were summoned to report themselves to him on Wednesday morning.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters