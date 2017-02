PHUKET: Police are trying to track down the assailant who shot a man in the head in a quiet street in Phuket Town early this morning (Feb 22).

The bullet entered the victim’s right temple and exited his left temple. The victim, who remains unidentified, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital, but hospital staff have declined to confirm whether or not the man is still alive.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub