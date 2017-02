The junta order over Dhammakaya Temple in Pathum Thani would remain in effect until the fugitive ex- abbot Phra Dhammachayo surrender, junta chief Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said Tuesday.

Prayut said he would not revoke his order under the interim charter’s all-powerful Article 44 to declare Dhammakaya Temple as an area under control until the controversial former abbot surrender.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation