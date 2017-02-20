Monday, February 20, 2017
Home > News > Cops and Monks Clash at Wat Dhammakaya

Cops and Monks Clash at Wat Dhammakaya

Wat Phra Dhammakaya Buddhist temple in Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani
TN News 0

PATHUM THANI — A police operation to search headquarters of the Dhammakaya sect and look for its fugitive spiritual leader met resistance on Monday, when monks and worshipers tried to push police forces out of their positions around the temple complex.

One person was reportedly injured in sporadic clashes between the two sides Monday morning. Police pledged to continue their siege and search for the 72-year-old former abbot Dhammachayo, who’s been charged with money laundering, while a temple spokesman decried the operation as inhumane.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Donald Trump thumbs-up

Trump Issues Sweeping Anti-Immigration Orders Barring Syrians, Muslims

Boeing 787 Dreamliner arrives Thailand

Prayut Chan-ocha and government members

PM receives US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights

Leave a Reply