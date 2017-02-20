Cops and Monks Clash at Wat Dhammakaya

PATHUM THANI — A police operation to search headquarters of the Dhammakaya sect and look for its fugitive spiritual leader met resistance on Monday, when monks and worshipers tried to push police forces out of their positions around the temple complex.

One person was reportedly injured in sporadic clashes between the two sides Monday morning. Police pledged to continue their siege and search for the 72-year-old former abbot Dhammachayo, who’s been charged with money laundering, while a temple spokesman decried the operation as inhumane.

By Teeranai Charuvastra