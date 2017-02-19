Monday, February 20, 2017
Monks break through temple barricades

Monks at Wat Phra Dhammakaya Temple in Pathum Thani
Thousands of monks and followers broke through barricades to enter Wat Phra Dhammakaya Sunday, as temple devotees launched a campaign on social media to mobilise hundreds of thousands of supporters nationwide to pressure officials into ending the temple search.

The incident occurred before the 3pm deadline given by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for people and monks who are not residents to leave the Pathum Thani temple to enable searches as DSI officials and police have sealed off the temple to control movements in and out.

