PATHUM THANI — A spokesman for the besieged Wat Dhammakaya criticized the military government’s raid Thursday as “un-Buddhist” and urged for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.

Temple spokesman Dantamano Bhikku said in reply to a reporter’s inquiries that they were surprised at the latest move to arrest its ex-abbot and leader Phra Dhammachayo, who is believed to be hiding somewhere in the sprawling temple complex north of Bangkok.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk