PHUKET: Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan has confirmed to The Phuket News that he has signed and sent to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha and the Ministry of Interior a special request to extend time the trading hours for nightlife venues along Patong’s Bangla Rd to 4am.

The request was sent yesterday (Feb 15), Governor Chockchai said.

Yutthawat Lekmak