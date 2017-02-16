Thursday, February 16, 2017
Two crashes kill 12, including French women

Nine people were killed in Chiang Rai when a cement truck swerved across the Phahon Yothin Road median strip and struck three vehicles, while a similar crash in Krabi claimed the lives of three others, including two French tourists.

In Chiang Rai, a horrific accident which involved a six-wheeled cement truck, a passenger van, a Honda Jazz and a pickup truck occurred on the Phahon Yothin Road at kilometre marker 946 in tambon Na Lae of Muang district at 2.40pm.

