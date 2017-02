A Briton wanted by the Thai police for allegedly masterminding the murder of a fellow citizen in Pattaya last month has been held in the custody of Cambodian police in Por Sen Chey district of Phnom Penh, the Phnom Penh Post Online reported on Thursday.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman Ly Sophaya said the prosecutor was questioning the suspect, Toby James Nelhams, reviewing documents and evidences.

Thai PBS Reporters