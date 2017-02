Opponents of the coal-fired power plant project in Krabi province were told by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha to not come to Bangkok to hold a protest, but to wait for a decision from the Energy Ministry about the project on Friday.

The prime minister, said an informed source, didn’t want the protesters to hold a protest in Bangkok because they would risk defying the law if they do not obtain a permit from authorities concerned in advance.

