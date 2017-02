Thai police have arrested a Brit who is thought to be behind the murder of Tony Kenway in Pattaya in January.

The alleged killer, twenty-eight year old South African, Abel Caldeira Bonito and his British accomplice Miles Dicken Turner, who is suspected of being the getaway driver on the motorbike are still on the run and thought to be hiding out in Cambodia. Arrest warrants have been issued for both men.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy