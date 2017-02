PHUKET: The commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen, has called for all vendors of alcohol across the island to observe the ban on the sale of alcohol for the Buddhist holiday Makha Bucha on Saturday (Feb 11).

The ban, instituted by law, will be in effect from midnight Friday night through to midnight Saturday night, Gen Teeraphol confirmed.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News