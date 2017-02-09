Thursday, February 9, 2017
Health Ministry aims to cut teenage pregnancy rate by 50 percent

Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok
The Ministry of Public Health has set a target to reduce teenage pregnancy by 50 percent within 2026 as the pregnancy rate among girls and teenagers aged from 10 to 19 had now risen to 15 percent of all pregnancies, Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakonsattayathorn said on Wednesday.

According to the information of the Health Department in 2015, there were altogether 104,289 teenage pregnancies or an average of 286 cases each day, representing 15 percent of all pregnancies.

