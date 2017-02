BANGKOK — Two Thai buildings — one in the capital and another in Isaan – have been voted the best of more than 3,000 architectural projects from around the world on Tuesday.

Bangkok coworking space Hubba-To was awarded best interior, and Korat’s Yellow Submarine Coffee Tank cafe named for best hospitality by readers in an annual ranking published Tuesday by ArchDaily, one of the world’s top architecture news sites.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee