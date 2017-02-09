Wikipedia bans Daily Mail as “generally unreliable” source

PanARMENIAN.Net – As a rule, Wikipedia accepts most any publication as an article source. If the information is credible and verifiable, it doesn’t usually matter where it comes from. However, it just made one giant exception. The online encyclopedia has issued a near-total ban on using the Daily Mail as a source after editors came to the consensus that the British tabloid is “generally unreliable,” Engadget said. It has a history of “poor fact checking, sensationalism and flat-out fabrication,” editors say, and things it reports as true can usually be found elsewhere.

There will be exceptions, of course. If the Daily Mail was more accurate in the past, those older stories may be useful. And of course, it only makes sense to cite the paper in articles that are about the Daily Mail and its staff. Virtually everything else is forbidden, though, and editors are encouraging volunteers to look at and potentially replace roughly 12,000 existing links.

Full story: panarmenian.net