German Police Arrest Six Over Berlin Half Marathon ‘Violent Crime’ Plot

Monday, April 9, 2018
German police in Gotlandstrasse
TN News 0

Local media reported earlier that the major suspect was closely associated with Tunisian man Anis Amri, who rammed a vehicle into people at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016, killing 12 people and injuring dozens of others.

Some six people were arrested in Berlin on Sunday over an alleged plot to conduct a “violent crime” during the half marathon that was held in the city on the same day. Law enforcement agencies specified they had “isolated indications” that those arrested — all between 18 and 21 years old — could be engaged in the plot.

A police spokesman said that “data storage devices, mobile phones, two vehicles and a small knife” had been seized during the operation.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
