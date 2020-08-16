Pro-royalists gather at Democracy Monument before student rally





Pro-royalists gathered at a site of a different student-led rally on Sunday demanding the monarchy issue be left untouched.

About 60 people led by vocational students converged at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok holding national flags and portraits of His Majesty the King and royal family members in an attempt to counter an anti-government rally to be held on the opposite side of Ratchadamnoen Avenue.

Full story: Bangkok Post

