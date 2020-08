BANGKOK, Aug 15 (TNA) – Student leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak was released on bail after he had been arrested yesterday on multiple charges including sedition.

The charges relate to the demonstration staged by the Free Youth movement at Democracy monument on Jul 18, calling for political reforms.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts