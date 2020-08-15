August 15, 2020

Amnesty Thailand calls for immediate release of protest leader Penquin

Amnesty Thailand first ever Youth Summit

Amnesty Thailand first ever Youth Summit. Photo: Amnesty Thailand.


Amnesty International (AI) Thailand has called on the Thai police to release student protest leader Prit “Penquin” [sic] Chivarak immediately, after he was arrested on Friday on charges of inciting public unrest.

AI Thailand Director Ms. Niyanut Kotesarn said, in a statement issued on Friday, that the arrest of the Thammasat University student amounts to suppression of free expression and contravenes the Constitution.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

