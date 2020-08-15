Amnesty Thailand calls for immediate release of protest leader Penquin

Amnesty Thailand calls for immediate release of protest leader Penquin1 min read
Amnesty International (AI) Thailand has called on the Thai police to release student protest leader Prit “Penquin” [sic] Chivarak immediately, after he was arrested on Friday on charges of inciting public unrest.
AI Thailand Director Ms. Niyanut Kotesarn said, in a statement issued on Friday, that the arrest of the Thammasat University student amounts to suppression of free expression and contravenes the Constitution.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World