NONTHABURI, Aug 14 (TNA) — About 69,000 Thai people who had been stranded in other countries already arrived in their homeland, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Cherdkiat Atthakor, spokesman of the ministry, said that since April about 69,000 Thai returnees had arrived back. On Aug 16, 50 others would arrive from India and over 100 more would do from Paris and the United States, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts