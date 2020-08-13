August 13, 2020

COVID-19: No end in sight for flights ban

Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.


The ban on international commercial flights will remain in force while the Covid-19 pandemic situation remains critical in many countries, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Wednesday.

It is an indefinite ban, said CAAT director Chula Sukmanop and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would monitor the global situation before deciding when the flights could resume.

Full story: Bangkok Post

GARY BOYLE
BANGKOK POST

