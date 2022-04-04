International arrivals in Thailand increase after restriction easing
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport saw a large increase in international arrivals yesterday (Sunday), as those travelling to the country no longer need a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test before their departure.
The airport was filled with international arrivals on a Sunday afternoon, a bustling atmosphere which has not been seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, with many airport officials and hotel representatives greeting them for RT-PCR tests upon arrival.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
