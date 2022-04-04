Gang grilled over Australian drug bust









A number of Thai and Cambodian nationals are being investigated in connection with a shipment of illegal drugs worth more than 1.38 billion baht, sent by air from Thailand to Melbourne on Feb 19, as authorities widen their probe.

After questioning a limited partnership located in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat whose name was used as the sender of the cargo to Australia, it was found that an unnamed party had paid the limited partnership in exchange for using its name, said Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong and Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

