Police in Pattaya have arrested a 23 year old American man on an international drugs warrant.

Tyler Gerrard was charged two years ago in the abduction and murder of Wayne Schneider. Murder charges were dismissed by the court but he was sentenced to two years jail for playing a part in the unlawful detention of Schneider.

He was released from custody after about a year in December 2016 and then rearrested on other matters by Bang Lamung police.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Daily News