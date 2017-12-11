Monday, December 11, 2017
Home > News > One arrested after an explosion of unknown origin in New York

One arrested after an explosion of unknown origin in New York

Policemen and NYPD New York police car
TN News 0

The New York police are currently investigating an explosion “of unknown origin” that occurred at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, on the 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue intersection near Times Square. The device used has been described as a home-made pipe bomb. There was at least one injury and one arrested, according to local media reports.

A video emerged in social media purportedly showing a second explosion in New York’s Port Authority area.

The station is being evacuated and several metro lines have been affected by traffic cuts. Several emergency crews are in the area. Police sources told CBS television that the explosion was caused by a homemade device and, in fact, the arrested, a 27-year-old man of Bangladeshi origin, had another explosive in his possession. The man, ‘wearing wires’, detonated the device which he was carrying in his jacket. The pipe bomb explosion was carried out in the name of ISIS by a Bangladeshi, the sources said.

Both, President Donald Trump and the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, have been informed of the situation.

-TN

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Constitutional Court of Thailand

Colombian Model Accused of Defamation by Top Thai Agency

Breaking News

Three days of Songkran now claim 121 deaths, 1,281 injuries

Breaking News

Thai police entrance exam cancelled over scandal

Leave a Reply