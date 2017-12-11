One arrested after an explosion of unknown origin in New York

The New York police are currently investigating an explosion “of unknown origin” that occurred at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, on the 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue intersection near Times Square. The device used has been described as a home-made pipe bomb. There was at least one injury and one arrested, according to local media reports.

second explosion at a bus stop in New York pic.twitter.com/LzY2137tJ9 — Potkin Azarmehr (@potkazar) December 11, 2017

A video emerged in social media purportedly showing a second explosion in New York’s Port Authority area.

The station is being evacuated and several metro lines have been affected by traffic cuts. Several emergency crews are in the area. Police sources told CBS television that the explosion was caused by a homemade device and, in fact, the arrested, a 27-year-old man of Bangladeshi origin, had another explosive in his possession. The man, ‘wearing wires’, detonated the device which he was carrying in his jacket. The pipe bomb explosion was carried out in the name of ISIS by a Bangladeshi, the sources said.

Both, President Donald Trump and the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, have been informed of the situation.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

-TN