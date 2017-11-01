Suspected Terrorist Truck Attack Kills 8 on New York Bike Path

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River in New York City on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about a dozen in what authorities said was an act of terrorism.

The 29-year-old suspect was shot in the abdomen by police and arrested after he crashed the truck into a school bus and fled his vehicle, authorities said. A US law enforcement source told Reuters the suspect is an Uzbekistan-born immigrant, Reuters reported.

Reports say that investigators found a note left by the suspect claiming he carried out the attack in the name of Daesh (ISIL).

Five of the dead were Argentine citizens, visiting New York as part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation, the Argentina Foreign Ministry said. A sixth member of the group was among those hospitalized after the attack, the ministry said in a statement.

The incident marked the greatest loss of life from a terrorist attack in New York since suicide hijackers crashed jetliners into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001, killing more than 2,600 people.

