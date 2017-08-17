Van rams into crowd on Las Ramblas de Barcelona, Casualties reported

At least thirteen people were killed and many others injured after a rented van rammed into the crowd, mostly tourists, on the popular La Rambla avenue in Barcelona, near Plaça Catalunya today Thursday, August 17.

Emergency services and police are on the scene. Authorities reported that 13 people have died and more than 100 were injured. The injured have been rushed to “Hospital del Mar” and other hospitals in the city.

Spanish authorities said people from at least 18 countries were among those killed and injured in Barcelona terror attack. The victims include people from Germany, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, Cuba, Spain, France, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Macedonia, Peru, Romania and Venezuela, among others.

The van entered the pedestrian walkway at the beginning of the Rambla, at the confluence with Plaça Catalunya, and toured the central promenade towards the Font de Canaletes, and began to trample pedestrians in zig-zag to to wreak maximum damage.

The armed attackers left the scene on foot near the Liceo Barcelona Metro station and entrenched inside the Turkish restaurant ‘Rey de Estambul’ (King of Istanbul) holding a number of hostages, lately police denied the news. Police are searching for a 1.70 m tall man wearing a white shirt with blue stripes. Police sources said at least thirteen people are feared dead and more than one hundred have been injured, fifteen of them are in serious condition.

The crash was violent and protracted. About 700 meters in direction toward the sea at one of the streets more populated by tourists in Barcelona.

The Generalitat has advised citizens to avoid going out into the street in the area of Plaza Catalunya because of this “serious incident”. In addition, the Mossos d’Esquadra have asked to keep away from the area of Las Ramblas to avoid hampering the work of emergency services.

Spanish authorities are treating the deadly accident as a terror attack. One of the attackers has been identified as Driss Oukabir, a immigrant of Maghrebi origin.

Esta es la furgoneta utilizada en el atropello múltiple. El conductor ha huido a pie.

La foto la he recortado porque se veía una víctima. pic.twitter.com/oG8Q7WHSEe — Xavier Aldekoa (@xavieraldekoa) August 17, 2017

“This is the van used in the multiple run over. The driver has fled on foot. I’ve edited the photo because there was a victim.”

Catalan police Mossos d’Esquadra arrested Driss Oukabir Soprano, one of the alleged terrorists of the Barcelona massacre.

State Security Forces killed a suspect in connection with the deadly car ramming attack, after he hit a female police officer during a control. Another suspect is still on the run.

Around 1:30 am the Mossos d’Esquadra (Autonomous Police of Catalonia) killed five terrorists in Cambrils province of Tarragona as they prepared to carry out a new attack, presumably in Barcelona. They wore explosive belts attached to their bodies, which turned out to be fake, and carried guns.

Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 13 and injured more than 100.

