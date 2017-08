A man who has produced various kinds of fake official documents as ordered online has been arrested, Metropolitan Police chief Pol Lt Gen Sanit Mahathavorn said at a press conference on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Pol Lt Gen Sanit said the man, Nitipong “Jo” Thavornwiwatbut, 35, was arrested on Tuesday under a warrant approved by the Criminal Court after a long investigation.

By Thai PBS