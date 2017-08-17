Thursday, August 17, 2017
DPM inspects Yaowarat street food ahead of Michelin Guide publication

Street food in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 16 August 2017 (NNT) – A Deputy Prime Minister has inspected progress in the government’s street food development project on Yaowarat Road ahead of the publication of a new Michelin Guide for Bangkok.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimaprakorn and Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Yuthasak Supasorn have visited Yaowarat road to meet with tourists and popular vendors to check on the readiness of the area’s street food to serve as a cultural and culinary tourism attraction. The check up is in preparation for the publication of a new Michelin Guide for Bangkok with 10,000 guides to be distributed worldwide alongside online promotion starting December 6.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

