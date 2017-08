Police on Thursday arrested a man near a police checkpoint in Phatthalung for possession of 599 kilograms of marijuana after his vehicle overturned.

The suspect, Banjong Hatthaphan, 45, a resident of Samut Songkram, refused to stop at the border checkpoint in Tambon Chamuang of Phatthalung’s Khuan Khanoon district at 9:30 am, prompting police to drive after him.

