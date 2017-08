PHUKET: Police this morning arrested a man and a 60-year-old woman attempting to bring 23 kilograms of marijuana onto the island with an estimated value of more than B500,000.

Officers led by Lt Col Jaran Boonsopas of the Tha Chatchai Police seized 24 packs of marijuana during a search of a Phuket-registered Honda City at the Phuket Checkpoint as the car was being driven onto the island.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News