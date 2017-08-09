Russia Seeks to Open Consulate on Thai Island of Phuket

Moscow plans to open a consulate on the Thai island of Phuket, ultimately contributing to the increase of the flow of Russian tourists to the Southeast Asian country, which is 44 percent more over the first quarter of 2017 than in 2016, according to the statement of the Foreign Ministry.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia intends to open a consulate on the Thai island of Phuket, ultimately contributing to the increase of the flow of Russian tourists to the Southeast Asian country, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The number of the Russian citizens visiting Thailand for tourism purposes is steadily growing. Over the first quarter of 2017 some 489,000 Russians visited Thailand, which is 44 percent more than in 2016. The planned opening of the Russian consulate on Phuket Island and establishment of the Honorary Consulate on the Ko Samui Island will contribute to further growth of the tourist flow,” the ministry said in a statement.

Sputnik International