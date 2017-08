PATTAYA – A Russian tourist lost valuables worth about 14,000 baht to bag snatchers on a motorcycle late on Tuesday night.

Awastdsita Solodking, 33, told local police she was robbed by two young men on a black motorcycle about 11pm while walking from a massage parlour to her room on Soi Sea Hill 5 in Bang Lamung district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST