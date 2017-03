A 65 year old Russian tourist on his way back to his hotel was robbed on Friday night by a lone Thai motorcycle thief.

Mr Vladimir Gorgots told Pattaya police that he had 25,000 baht and a 15,000 baht phone in his bag he was carrying near the entrance to Paradise Park on Soi Wat Bukanchanaram in Bang Lamung.

Thaivisa / Siamchon News