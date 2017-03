BANGKOK, 12th March 2017 (NNT) – A new road tunnel to ease traffic congestion on Bangkok’s Phatthanakan Road is expected to be ready for use before the end of 2018.

Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Chakkaphan Phiew-ngam recently visited the site of the construction of a new tunnel on Phatthanakan Road, which is being dug to help cope with rising traffic in the eastern side of the city.

