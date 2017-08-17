Flood still grips 7 provinces; Pathum Thani & Nan issue flood warnings

BANGKOK, 17th August 2017 (NNT) – Flooding remains in seven provinces in the Northeast and the Central region according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

The deluge still grips Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani and Ayutthaya. DDPM and relevant bodies have sent heavy machines to inundated areas to speed up the drainage of floodwaters.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand