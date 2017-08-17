Thursday, August 17, 2017
Home > News > Flood still grips 7 provinces; Pathum Thani & Nan issue flood warnings

Flood still grips 7 provinces; Pathum Thani & Nan issue flood warnings

Floods at Thon Buri bridge in Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 17th August 2017 (NNT) – Flooding remains in seven provinces in the Northeast and the Central region according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

The deluge still grips Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani and Ayutthaya. DDPM and relevant bodies have sent heavy machines to inundated areas to speed up the drainage of floodwaters.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai PM Abhisit will call an early election, Withaya says

Luxury cars Lamborghini Aventador

Benz Racing’s Lamborghini put on auction again today, but draws no bidder

Breaking News

Thai couples flock to marry on Valentine’s Day

Leave a Reply