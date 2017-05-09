Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Chinatown first to receive street food upgrade

Chinatown Bangkok
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 9th May 2017 (NNT)-The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) are set to launch the previously announced operation to improve Bangkok’s street food culture in China Town.

Tourism and Sports Minister, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul has attended a meeting with BMA officials and other relevant agencies in an effort to raise the standards of street food in Bangkok especially with regards to food hygiene and pedestrian space for passersby.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
