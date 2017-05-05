Khao San and Yaowarat roads to be turned into street food hubs end of May

Starting around the end of May, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will create a 600-metre long street food stripe on the left lane of Yaowarat road and another street food stripe on the Khao San road.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Friday that the left lane of Yaowarat road from Chalermburi intersection to Ratchawong intersection would be closed to traffic from 6 pm to midnight and turned into a street food stripe while the Khao San road will be completely closed to traffic from 6 pm until 2 am of the next morning and transformed into a walking street with plenty of street food.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters