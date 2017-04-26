Thursday, April 27, 2017
Government prepares to revamp Bangkok street food

Street food in Thailand
BANGKOK, 27 April 2017 (NNT) – Relevant public agencies have eased the worries of food vendors in Bangkok and tourists, saying street food will remain in the capital city but must undergo revamp.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Bussadee Santipitak said the planned street food facelift aimed to ensure the safety of consumers in line with international standards and to reorganize the busiest districts of the capital.

