Bangkok to hold Street Food Festival in June

BANGKOK, 20 April 2017 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will hold Bangkok Street Food Festival in June.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the TAT is discussing with the BMA the plan to hold Bangkok Street Food Festival 2017 in June as the Thai capital has been named by CNN as one of the top street food cities in the world.

The event will present street food along major tourist streets in Bangkok, namely Yaowarat, Khao Sarn and Pratunam areas. The exact location and the number of streets are yet to be determined.

