PHUKET: Police have confirmed that Phuket expat (name removed), 81, from Switzerland, was found dead in his home in Chalong yesterday afternoon (April 25).

His body was discovered by housekeeper Chonthicha Jarunai, who notified the police, said Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News