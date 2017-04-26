Thursday, April 27, 2017
Home > South > Parents to press charges against kindergarten school for alleged abuses of their 2-year old child

Parents to press charges against kindergarten school for alleged abuses of their 2-year old child

Elementary school students in Thailand
TN South 0

The parents of a two-year old school girl have demanded the management of a wellknown kindergarten school in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat to show responsibility over the alleged beatings of her daughter by an assistant teacher.

The parents, whose names were not disclosed, lodged a complaint with the Muang district police on Tuesday after she found out that her two-year old daughter had bruises all over her body when she undressed her for a shower. She added that the kid appeared to be frightened of something.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Tourists at Haad Rin street in Koh Phangan

Police raid husband and wife at Koh Phangan tattoo shop on lese majeste charge

Yala police investigate last night shooting

Five Buddhists killed, 4 others injured in Pattani attack

Leave a Reply