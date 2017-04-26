Parents to press charges against kindergarten school for alleged abuses of their 2-year old child

The parents of a two-year old school girl have demanded the management of a wellknown kindergarten school in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat to show responsibility over the alleged beatings of her daughter by an assistant teacher.

The parents, whose names were not disclosed, lodged a complaint with the Muang district police on Tuesday after she found out that her two-year old daughter had bruises all over her body when she undressed her for a shower. She added that the kid appeared to be frightened of something.

By Thai PBS Reporters