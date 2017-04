The Mental Health Department has expressed concern over the increasing trend of online live streaming of suicide incidence which may lead to copycat practice, particularly, among youngsters who are most vulnerable.

The department head Dr Boonruang Trairuangvorawat noted that online live streaming could not be censored or edited while it was on air, hence, it could encourage copycat practice, especially among minors.

By Thai PBS Reporters