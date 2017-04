PHUKET: A man hanged his 11-month-old daughter then himself in Sakoo, south of Phuket International Airport, late yesterday afternoon (April 24) in a video broadcast live on Facebook in what police believe was an act of jealousy.

The alarm was raised by Jiranuch “Bew” Trirat, 21, who called police at 6:30pm reporting that her boyfriend Wuttisan “Tei” Wongtalay, 20, had posted a Facebook Live video on his Facebook page.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News